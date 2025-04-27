Devin Williams loses his job as Yankees closer after just 10 games with New York

''When I came here in 2003 at the trade deadline, Mariano Rivera was getting booed in August. I couldn't believe it,'' Boone said. ''I'm sure there's some shock to that and like some, OK, get settled, he's with a new team in a new environment. That's all part of it. And my reminder to him is you have all the equipment to do this at an elite level. ... I'm sure that's an interesting feeling to process. But, again, that's what you do as a big leaguer. You got to deal with different external factors that can leak in and have an effect on you.''