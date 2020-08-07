KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Twins begin a three-game series at Kaufmann Stadium tonight (7:05, FSN) after having their six-game win streak snapped in surprising fashion on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 11.57 ERA) starts for the Twins against righthander Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.15).

The Twins (10-3) have one of baseball's best records while the Royals (4-10) continue to rebuild.

Twins DH Nelson Cruz get his first day off this season. Eddie Rosario will be the DH tonight.

Second baseman Luis Arraez is out of the lineup for the second consecutive day. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez has some knee soreness. Baldelli also said starting pitcher Homer Bailey is not with the team as he recovers from biceps tendinitis and isn't throwing yet. Starter Rich Hill (back) could return soon.

The Twins' 20 home runs are fourth in MLB behind the Yankees (24), Angels (22) and Dodgers (22). The 20 homers through 13 games are a franchise record. Their 19 first inning runs are an MLB high this season.

Lineups:

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Miguel Sano, 1B

Eddie Rosario, DH

Jake Cave, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

ROYALS

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Soler, DH

Salvador Perez, C

Ryan McBroom, 1B

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Nick Heath, CF