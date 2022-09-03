A seven-run seventh inning wasn't enough to save the Saints in an 11-9 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night in CHS Field.
Simeon Woods Richardson gave up one unearned run in five innings of work for the Saints and left with a 2-1 lead. But lefthander Devin Smeltzer followed by giving up five earned runs on six hits and a walk in two innings, with all five runs coming in the seventh inning. Brad Peacock was then tagged for four more runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Michael Helman and Chris Williams each drove in two runs for the Saints, who had 15 hits to the Storm Chasers' 13. Saints center fielder Mark Contreras went 3-for-5.
