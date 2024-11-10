Devin Neal sets Kansas career rushing records in 45-36 victory over No. 17 Cyclones

''I'm very happy for Devin and all of his teammates who have been part of this all the way through,'' said Kansas coach Lance Leipold, wearing a T-shirt that read ''REAL DE4L'' representing Neal's No. 4 jersey. ''It's because of the type of player he's been and the person he's been. He's humble and hard-working. I'm so happy he did it in front of our home fans in our home away from home this year.