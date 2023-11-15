PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Devin Carter scored 21 points, Bryce Hopkins added 16 points and Providence beat Wisconsin 72-59 on Tuesday night in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Friars moved to 5-1 all-time against the Badgers, including a 58-57 victory on Dec. 11, 1995 in the last game of the series played in Providence.

Providence made five 3-pointers during a 17-2 run to build an early 27-9 lead. Wisconsin went 4 of 21 from the field in the opening 11 minutes, with a scoring drought of four minutes, 25 seconds. The Friars led 37-21 at halftime after holding the Badgers to 27% shooting.

Providence scored eight of the opening 10 points of the second half for a 45-23 lead. Wisconsin didn't make its first field goal of the second half until the 16:11 mark.

Jayden Pierre and Josh Oduro each scored 13 points for Providence (3-0). Pierre, coming off a career-high 16 points on Saturday, scored 11 points in the opening 12 minutes and Carter added 12 first-half points.

AJ Storr scored 22 points for Wisconsin (1-2), which was coming off an 80-70 loss to No. 9 Tennessee on Friday. John Blackwell scored 11 points.

Providence travels to Nassau, Bahamas to play Kansas State on Friday in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Wisconsin hosts Robert Morris on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball