PHOENIX — Devin Booker shook off a subpar shooting night, scoring 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 112-108 on Sunday night.

Booker missed six of seven 3-point attempts in the first three quarters, then connected on a pair as the Suns came back from an eight-point deficit to start the final period. Booker also had eight assists.

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 28 points, including a dunk on a three-point play in the final minute. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 rebounds.

Phoenix outscored Washington 31-19 in the fourth to snap a two-game losing streak and stay above .500 at 14-12. The Suns were 7 of 31 from 3-point range and committed 17 turnovers.

Daniel Gafford had 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards, who dropped to 4-21 in a failed bid to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Washington beat Indiana on Friday night after losing 15 of its previous 16 games. Tyus Jones also had 22 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 before fouling out.

Former Wizard Bradley Beal sat out for the Suns after spraining his right ankle Friday night against New York. He had just returned in the Suns' previous game after missing 12 games because of a back injury. Suns coach Frank Vogel said before the game there should be an update Monday on Beal's status.

With Beal out, Nassir Little made his first start of the season. Eric Gordon returned to score 12 points after missing the last two games because of a right leg contusion.

NEXT

Wizards: At Sacramento on Monday night.

Phoenix: At Portland on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba