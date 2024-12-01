PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 113-105 on Saturday night.
Devin Booker scores 27, Suns win 113-105 as Warriors lose their 4th straight game
Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 113-105 on Saturday night.
By DAVID BRANDT
Tyus Jones added 19 points and nine assists, making 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Grayson Allen added 17. The Suns made 18 of 35 (51.4%) shots from 3-point range.
Golden State has lost four in a row. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points but shot just 8 of 20 from the field. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points while Draymond Green had 13 points.
The Warriors trailed by 17 at halftime but cut the margin to 85-78 by the start of the fourth quarter after Curry poured in 15 points. Golden State went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull within 105-99 but Durant made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left to turn back the rally.
The Suns led 66-49 at halftime after making 14 of 21 (66.7%) of their 3-pointers.
Phoenix was playing without starters Bradley Beal (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (quad). Beal has missed eight of 19 games this season because of various injuries.
Takeaways
Warriors: Golden State's in a bit of a funk these days after starting the season with a 12-3 record.
Suns: It was a nice bounce-back win for the Suns, who were embarrassed on their home court by the Nets on Wednesday. Jones had a great shooting night, which helped offset Durant's 7 of 20 shooting night.
Key moment
Jones made a 3-pointer with 6:28 left to give the Suns a 99-86 lead. The Warriors turned the ball over on the next possession and Booker hit a short jumper for a 15-point advantage.
Key stat
Allen, Durant, Booker, Jones and Royce O'Neale all had at least three 3-pointers.
Up next
Warriors are on the road at the Nuggets on Tuesday night; Suns host the Spurs on Tuesday night.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
about the writer
DAVID BRANDTThe Associated Press
When towns along the Great Lakes get buried in drifts of blowing snow, like several have over the past few days, weather experts start talking about the ''lake effect."