Minnesota Wild (40-22-8, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (45-18-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild after Jesper Bratt's hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Devils' 5-2 win.

New Jersey is 19-13-3 at home and 45-18-7 overall. The Devils have a 26-7-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Minnesota is 40-22-8 overall and 18-11-5 on the road. The Wild have committed 308 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-2 in a shootout. Matthew Boldy scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dougie Hamilton has 18 goals and 49 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 23 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Boldy has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower body), Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.