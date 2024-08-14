Developers of stalled Minnesota copper-nickel mine plan studies that may lead to significant changes

The developers thought they had all the necessary state and federal permits in hand in 2018, but the project remains stalled by a series of court rulings. Its water discharge permit was sent back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for more review. The overall permit to mine got sent back to the state Department of Natural Resources because of concerns about the waste-basin design. And the Army Corps of Engineers revoked a wetlands permit, saying it did not comply with the water quality standards set by a downstream tribe, so NewRange will have to apply for a new one to proceed.