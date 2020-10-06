Dubnyk Details
Devan Dubnyk’s final goaltender stats with the Wild and his all-time team ranks:
Category No. Rank
Games 328 2nd
Minutes 18,882 2nd
Wins 177 2nd
Losses 113 2nd
Goals against 760 2nd
Shots against 9,230 2nd
Saves 8,470 2nd
Save pct. .918 2nd (tied)
Goals-against avg. 2.41 2nd
Shutouts 23 2nd
Source: hockey.reference.com
