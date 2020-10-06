Dubnyk Details

Devan Dubnyk’s final goaltender stats with the Wild and his all-time team ranks:

Category No. Rank

Games 328 2nd

Minutes 18,882 2nd

Wins 177 2nd

Losses 113 2nd

Goals against 760 2nd

Shots against 9,230 2nd

Saves 8,470 2nd

Save pct. .918 2nd (tied)

Goals-against avg. 2.41 2nd

Shutouts 23 2nd

Source: hockey.reference.com