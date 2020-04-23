Goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Jordan Greenway will represent the Wild in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge that will showcase players’ virtual hockey skills.

Over the course of four weeks starting next Thursday, each NHL team – led by one or two players – will battle in a one-time matchup against another club in EA Sports NHL 20 game play.

The National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts will donate a combined $100,000 to support the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit that helps the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention save and improve lives, including during the COVID-19 response.

Brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are among the nearly 50 players scheduled to participate, and even Seattle – which isn’t set to begin play until 2021-22 – will be included; Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is playing on Seattle’s behalf.

Weekly games will be released on Thursdays and Saturdays. NBC Sports will air the first series of contests, and all matches will be available within NHL Network’s on-air programming or its Twitch channel and the NHL’s social platforms: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Premiere and NHL.com.