Detroit Pistons (5-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Miami
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 219.5
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Pistons' 123-121 overtime victory over the Miami Heat.
Milwaukee went 49-33 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference games and 31-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks gave up 116.4 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.
Detroit went 14-68 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action during the 2023-24 season. The Pistons averaged 109.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.0 last season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (concussion protocol).
Pistons: Bobi Klintman: out (calf), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
