Detroit Pistons (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Milwaukee as losers of five in a row.

Milwaukee went 58-24 overall and 11-5 in Central Division play last season. The Bucks averaged 25.8 assists per game on 42.7 made field goals last season.

Detroit finished 17-65 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Pistons averaged 110.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (illness), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Isaiah Livers: out (ankle), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Alec Burks: out (forearm), Monte Morris: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.