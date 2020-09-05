Detroit Tigers (17-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-16, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 6.75 ERA) Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (4-1, 2.53 ERA)

LINE: Twins 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Cabrera puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins.

The Twins are 15-13 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 54 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 13, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Tigers are 8-14 in division play. The Detroit offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with an average of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 20 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 41 hits and is batting .308.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (ankle), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), C.J. Cron: (knee).