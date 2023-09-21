LOS ANGELES — Reese Olson continues to make his case for being a part of the Detroit Tigers rotation next season.

The rookie won for the third time in his last four starts, combining with two relievers on a three-hitter to help the Tigers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday night and avoid a sweep in the three-game series.

''His mix was incredible tonight against a good hitting lineup. He was relentless in the strike zone,'' manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's demonstrating that he belongs and he can do different things to different opponents. When his pitch mix is right he's as good as anyone that we have.

"When you come into Dodger Stadium and pitch as well as he did, he is going to come out with his chest held high."

Olson (5-7) allowed one run on two hits in six innings. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up just five runs in 30 innings over his last five starts.

His only mistake came in the sixth inning when Max Muncy drove an elevated slider into the stands in right-center to trim the Tigers' lead to 2-1.

''To go out there and do what I've been doing these past couple weeks is a good confidence boost," Olson said. "When I am able to mix, I can have success.''

Miguel Diaz went 1 1/3 innings and Will Vest worked 1 2/3 innings for his second save.

Kerry Carpenter had two doubles and scored a pair of runs. The outfielder went 4 for 11 during the series and has hit safely in 36 of his last 44 games.

Tyler Nevin and Carson Kelly both had two hits and drove in a run for Detroit.

Muncy had both hits against Olson. His 36th homer match his career high from 2021.

''It means a lot. It still has been a frustrating season. I know some of my numbers look pretty good but with the opportunities I have had, they should be better,'' Muncy said.

Bobby Miller (10-4) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven in six innings for Los Angeles, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

''It was clear the secondary (pitches) he didn't have feel for it. The changeup was in and out, curveball and slider in and out. The fastball was good. He got some swing and miss with that," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "For him to go six innings and give up two runs and give us a chance to win, that's all we can ask.''

With the loss, the NL West champions remain 3 1/2 games behind Atlanta for the NL's best record.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead for the second straight night.

Carpenter led off the second with a double to left-center, advanced to third on Andy Ibanez's ground out and scored on Nevin's looping base hit to left-center.

Nevin has hit safely in his last six games and has gone 9 for 23 during that span.

Detroit had the bases loaded in the third with none out in the third, but could only get one across. Carson Kelly had a base hit to left before Matt Vierling drew a walk and Zach McKinstry was hit by a pitch. Dodgers center fielder James Outman made a diving catch on a low liner by Spencer Torkelson, which scored Kelly but prevented any further damage.

The Tigers extended their lead to 4-1 with runs in the seventh and the eighth.

Parker Meadows reached on a throwing error by Muncy to keep the seventh alive. Meadows stole second and scored on Kelly's RBI base hit to left-center.

In the eighth, Carpenter reached on a two-out double to right and scored on Ibanez's single.

Los Angeles responded in the home half when Austin Barnes walked with one out, advanced to third on Mookie Betts' double and scored on Freddie Freeman's grounder.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is planning on making his scheduled start Sunday at Oakland. He left Monday's game in the fourth inning due to a left scapular spasm.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Open a four-game series at Oakland on Thursday. LHP Tarik Skubal (6-3, 3.25 ERA) goes for the Tigers against Athletics' RHP Luis Medina (3-9, 5.56 ERA).

Dodgers: Host San Francisco for four games in their final home series of the regular season. A starting pitcher has not been named for Thursday.

