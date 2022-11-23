DETROIT — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday.
Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
The 49ers (4-2) were led in scoring by Brice Williams, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte also got eight points and four assists from Jackson Threadgill.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
