Minnesota Timberwolves (28-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on Minnesota looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Pistons have gone 2-17 in home games. Detroit allows 122.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 12-9 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 8.8.

The Pistons average 111.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 107.3 the Timberwolves allow. The Pistons average 113.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 122.6 the Pistons allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 119.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (calf), Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.