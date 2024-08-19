DETROIT — A 7-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting at a Detroit home that had seven other children and three adults inside.
Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside
By The Associated Press
At least a half-dozen shots were fired at the home around 5 a.m., stemming from an earlier dispute involving an adult who lives there, Police Chief James White said
The boy was sleeping in the front room when he was struck in the head. He was listed as stable at a hospital. No arrests have been made.
''These kids have absolutely nothing to do with adult conflict,'' White told reporters.
