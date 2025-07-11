Detainees describe worms in food, sewage near beds inside 'Alligator Alcatraz'

MIAMI — Worms in the food. Toilets that don't flush, flooding floors with fecal waste. Days without a shower or prescription medicine. Mosquitoes and insects everywhere. Lights on all night. Air conditioners that suddenly shut off in the tropical heat. Detainees forced to use recorded phone lines to speak with their lawyers and loved ones.
Only days after President Donald Trump toured a new immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades that officials have dubbed ''Alligator Alcatraz,'' these are some of the conditions described by people held inside.
Attorneys, advocates, detainees and families are speaking out about the makeshift migrant detention center Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration raced to build on an isolated airstrip surrounded by swampland. The center began accepting detainees on July 2.
''These are human beings who have inherent rights, and they have a right to dignity," said immigration attorney Josephine Arroyo. "And they're violating a lot of their rights by putting them there.''
Government officials have adamantly disputed the conditions described by detainees, their attorneys and family members, but have provided few details, and have denied access to the media. A televised tour for Trump and DeSantis showed rows of chain-link cages, each containing dozens of bunkbeds, under large white tents.
''The reporting on the conditions in the facility is completely false. The facility meets all required standards and is in good working order,'' said Stephanie Hartman, a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which built the center.
A group of Democratic lawmakers sued the DeSantis administration for access. The administration is allowing a site visit by state legislators and members of Congress on Saturday, July 12.
Descriptions of attorneys and families differ from the government's ''model''