Detained South Sudanese opposition leader ousted amid party division

JUBA, South Sudan — Two weeks after South Sudanese government forces arrested the head of the country's main opposition party, the party voted Wednesday to replace him, signaling deepening divisions among the its leadership.
Some Sudan People Liberation Movement-In-Opposition leaders loyal to Rick Machar, who remains under house arrest, skipped the meeting in which the country's minister of peacebuilding, Stephen Kuol Par, was named interim chair. Some Machar loyalists have fled the country.
When asked if his appointment was a coup against Machar, Par said it wasn't.
''What we have done is to resolve this leadership crisis that has been created by the crisis that comes as a result of the detention of our chairman and the desertion of our other leaders like the deputy chair and the secretary general,'' he said.
Par appealed for the release of Machar and other senior SPLM-IO members who were detained following deadly violence in the country's north.
''This act of detention undermines the principles of peace and dialogue essential for our nation's recovery,'' he said.
The party on Tuesday cautioned its members not to attend Wednesday's meeting, accusing the meeting's organizers of being ''political brokers who have been suspended from the SPLM-IO party.''
In a Wednesday post on Facebook, SPLM-IO spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel called Par and those who did attend the meeting ''betrayers.''