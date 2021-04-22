Portland, Maine A beautiful coastal town in Maine. It’s all about the outdoors and the beautiful scenery. A great place to travel, but still keep your distance. Kathy Ritacco, Apple Valley

Florida Keys Subtropical island oasis in the U.S., incredible drive over clear blue waters. Alex Eriksen, Danbury, Conn.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia The intersection of natural beauty and history make a person feel very insignificant and full of curiosity, while the Appalachian Trail just meanders right through the middle. Clara Presser, Minneapolis

Acadia National Park, Maine This park has mountains, forests, the ocean and great hiking (you can be the first to see the sun rise in the continental United States) and also is very accessible by car. Britta Dornfeld, Minneapolis

Savannah, Georgia Savannah has it all: architecture, Revolutionary War and Civil War history, ocean 20 minutes away, art town, great for foodies, tons of green spaces, and you can walk around the historical district with an adult beverage. Deneen Rowe, Minneapolis

Hoosier National Forest, Indiana This southern Indiana gem gets passed by the major interstate highways going to Louisville or Cincinnati. Take a detour and discover why Larry Bird [Hall-of-Fame basketball player] didn’t want to leave French Lick. Jeremy Kasperson, Plymouth

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota A holiday back in time. No phone, just nature. Dusty Hughes, Sydney, Australia

Nauvoo, Illinois Such a beautiful little river town along the Mississippi, full of water lilies, apple trees, old houses and a lot of history. I discovered it some years ago meandering home up the river from a trip to St Louis. Baya Clare, St. Paul

New Orleans New Orleans offers such a diverse vacation. There is food, music, architecture, history, festivals and so much more. Something for everyone and totally unique. Kathleen Karsko, Minneapolis

Ouray, Colorado You really have to go here. It is an old mining town and off the beaten track. Johnny P., Prescott, Ariz.

Pacific Coast Highway, California The drive from San Simeon to Carmel is postcard-perfect and stunning. It’s a narrow, winding road that lifts you up into the sky. It feels disconnected from the rest of the country. Will Chase, Richfield

Itasca State Park, Minnesota Beautiful state park overlooking Lake Itasca with trails and lodging amenities. Headwaters of the Mississippi River. Austin Gillmann, Blaine

Angle Inlet, Minnesota Currently inaccessible to most Americans, and very few ever get a chance to see the most northerly point in the Lower 48. Comfortable remoteness. [The drive to Angle Inlet requires travel through Canada, which is currently restricting nonessential travel.] Lee Parsons, Plymouth

Heart Mountain Relocation Center, Powell, Wyo. About 60 miles from the northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park, the site offers an incredible interpretive center that details a part of Asian American history that many people have never heard. The center offers many artifacts and first-person accounts of the confinement camps where Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II. Their stories need to be heard. Erica Try, Rochester

Zion National Park, Utah Amazingly calm and beautiful nature, with loads of wildlife. Less busy than the more common national parks, like Grand Canyon and Yosemite. Katie Prasek, Lakeville

Wind River Range, Wyoming The Wind River Range has some of the tallest mountains in the Lower 48, and is not a very busy place. In the middle of nowhere, very rugged and wild. Lots of beauty to behold. Tony Saunders, Minneapolis

White Sands National Park, New Mexico White Sands is special because of the tranquillity of the dune field. Walking over the 30+-foot-tall dunes with no noise but the wind, and seeing your footsteps in the pure white sand behind you while you take in the distant mountains is a peaceful, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Max Moen, Minneapolis

North Cascades National Park, Washington This is an American Swiss Alps type of place. There are rugged mountains, beautiful lakes and glaciers. Grant Tiefenbruck, Cottage Grove

The Huntington Botanical Gardens, Pasadena, California Stroll desert and Asian-inspired gardens, view art in a railroad tycoon’s mansion, and enjoy the ever-moderate weather of Southern California, all within view of 5,700-foot Mount Wilson and 30 minutes from downtown L.A. Or best, stay in old-town Pasadena and hike the mountains, too. Philipp Muessig, Minneapolis

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon The lake itself is beautiful, as is the surrounding national park. The colors and fresh air are incredible. Jonathan Kent, Minnetonka The richest hue of the color blue that I’ve ever seen was Crater Lake in Oregon. It mesmerized me. Incredible. Mark Senger, Brainerd Lakes Area