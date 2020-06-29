NEW YORK — The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.
An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Monday, explaining that "the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience."
The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.
