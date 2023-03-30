In some ways, this year's car-buying season is expected to be a return toward normalcy with improved inventory and stabilizing prices.

Even the Twin Cities Auto Show is back at the Minneapolis Convention Center starting Friday after two years at the State Fairgrounds because of the pandemic.

But other aspects are far from usual. Like the average cost of a new car now being $47,680, an average monthly payment being $731 and the average percentage rate being 7%.

The latter is up from 4.4% a year ago, according to Joseph Yoon, a consumer insights analysts for Edmunds.

Still, car dealers are still optimistic about this year's potential sales.

"We think there's a lot of pent up demand out there," said Scott Lambert, president of the Greater Metropolitan Automobile Association of Minnesota, which puts on the annual auto show. "Interest rates are increasing, and that's harder on consumers. But people have been waiting to purchase a new car."

Many forecasts are predicting a single-digit percentage increase in auto sales this year after two years of depressed sales because of pandemic-related supply chain issues.

At the same time, economic uncertainty and higher interest rates will likely keep some would-be buyers on the sidelines.

"The thing that was really holding us back is getting better," Yoon said of inventory levels. "But now the money is really expensive. That really hurts people's decision making more than anything else."

February's average new car transaction of $47,680 was down slightly from December, as discounts from dealers have started to return, he said. Consumers are also no longer paying above sticker price as much as they had been the last year and half. But prices are still near record highs.

Most people don't look at the full cost of the vehicle as much as how much they will pay every month, said Yoon. And that is out of reach for many consumers with February's average monthly payment of $731.

That's due to both higher car prices and because the Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to bring down inflation.

"That's so much money that you have to pay in interest, especially with how expensive cars are now," he said.

He added the inventory situation is really manufacturer specific, with some car makers having better availability while others are still spotty.

Tom Leonard, president and co-owner of St. Paul-based Fury Motors, said he's seeing inventory improve.

He attended a new car announcement show last week where he recounted howexecutives there said that aside from a few exceptions, the supply chain issues are behind them.

"That drew a rousing applause from the 2,600 dealers there," Leonard said. "And we feel it. We have inventory coming in. You don't have a choice of just one when you come on to the lot today. So it's getting back to a much more normal type of environment."

If shoppers don't see what they want on the lot, orders also aren't taking as long, he added.

Consumers looking for more affordable new cars were often out of luck the past couple of years as more expensive options were more readily available. Butlower-priced cars are now in better stock, Leonard said.

At the same time, he's seeing some rebates and incentives, which had disappeared in the last couple years, start to come back.

The Twin Cities Auto Show, celebrating its 50th year, has acutely felt the inventory challenges the past couple of years. While it was still a challenge this year, Lambert said it was a bit easier to source the nearly 500 or so vehicles on display at the Minneapolis Convention Center through April 8.

As a result, the show this year will have a much bigger assortment of electric vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac's new electric vehicles.

"They've been a curiosity of previous shows, but this year, there's going to be electric vehicles in every display," including several models that attendees will be able to take for a test drive, he said.

It will also have a bigger selection of luxury vehicles than the last couple years with Maseratis, Aston Martins and Bentleys. Trucks, which are especially popular in Minnesota, will also have a big presence.

He expects attendance to be up this year, perhaps not back to pre-pandemic levels, but certainly higher than the past couple of years.

The auto show, which is typically the biggest consumer show of the year at the convention center and the biggest show in the Upper Midwest, often attracts more than 100,000 people.

It's not a selling show, so the focus is both practical and aspirational.

"You come to kick tires on vehicles you need, but it's also the license to dream," Lambert said.

Arne Garvander is among those who are dreaming of a new car.

The Richfield resident went out to a dealership last year to see what was out there, but didn't find any of the super-small cars he wants.

In the meantime, his 13-year-old Toyota Yaris is still holding up fine.

But now that car inventories have gotten a little bit better, he's planning to head out in the coming months to see what he might be able to find.