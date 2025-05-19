Despite economic concerns, Americans are set on getting away for Memorial Day weekend

DALLAS — Whether it's a road trip to a nearby lake or jumping on a plane to explore a big city, Americans are expected to get away in record numbers over the long Memorial Day weekend even as economic and technical worries rattle the U.S. travel industry.
Over 45 million people — 1.4 million more than last year — will venture at least 50 miles from their homes between Thursday and next Monday, with the vast majority going by car, auto club organization AAA predicts. The holiday's previous domestic travel record was set 20 years ago.
AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said the analysts who prepared the forecast weren't sure when they started their research if concerns about the economy would cause fewer U.S. residents to plan getaways for the unofficial start of summer, but it doesn't seem to be the case.
''People are still feeling pretty good about travel,'' Diaz said, adding that some households and individuals may just opt to spend less money on their trips.
Hitting the (hopefully) open road
Like last year, about 87% of travelers are driving to their Memorial Day destinations, AAA said. About 39 million people, or 1 million more than last year, are expected to take road trips, which Diaz noted many families find easier and cheaper than flying.
''You leave whenever you want,'' she said. ''You can pack as much as you want in the car, make stops along the way.''
AAA's fuel tracker shows motorists can expect to pay less for gasoline this year; the U.S. average price on Sunday was $3.18 for a gallon of regular gas compared to $3.60 a year ago. Renting a vehicle and staying in a hotel also may cost less, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index.