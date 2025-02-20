Twin Cities Suburbs

Despite earlier warnings, Twin Cities 5th-grade teacher kept sexually touching girls, charges say

He touched girls in his class on their buttocks and elsewhere, the criminal complaint alleges.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 10:40PM
Basswood School (Osseo School District)

A Twin Cities fifth-grade teacher sexually touched and made sexually suggestive comments to many girls in his class, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Wayne Clifford Wallace, 63, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with five gross-misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with his actions during the 2022-23 school year at Basswood Elementary School.

The alleged behavior most commonly included touching girls on their buttocks along with elsewhere, the complaint read.

Wallace, of Maple Grove, was charged by summons and is due in court on March 11. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Messages were left with Wallace seeking his response to the charges.

Osseo School District spokeswoman Kay Villella said Wallace’s last day with the district was on Dec. 19, 2023, around the time that the allegations surfaced.

State online records show that Wallace’s teacher’s license remains active as of Thursday afternoon and he has been licensed to teach in the state since 1985. The online records also list no disciplinary actions taken against him by the state.

According to the complaint:

The Minnesota Department of Education alerted police in late 2023 to the allegations against Wallace.

One girl said Wallace on multiple occasions would spank her. He touched another girl on the buttocks, ostensibly as a demonstration of static electricity.

Another student said Wallace touched her on the buttocks, thigh and shoulder, once after she said she was cold. One girl said she was touched inappropriately in the hall and his class.

School personnel reached out to some of Wallace’s former female students and were told of him having girls sit on his lap, touching the inside of a girl’s waist band, demanding a kiss in exchange for candy, and whistling and commenting about a female student’s skirt.

