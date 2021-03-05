Mark Lewis was desperate to find monkeys. Millions of human lives, all over the world, were at stake.

Lewis, the chief executive of Bioqual, was responsible for providing lab monkeys to pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which needed the animals to develop their vaccines. But there were few of the specially bred monkeys — which can cost more than $10,000 each — to be found anywhere in the world. That left a dozen companies scrambling for research animals at the height of the pandemic.

A global shortage, resulting from the unexpected demand, has been exacerbated by a recent ban on the sale of wildlife from China, the leading supplier of the lab animals.

As scientists race to find new sources of monkeys, the U.S. is reassessing its reliance on China, a rival with its own biotech ambitions. The pandemic has underscored how much China controls the supply of lifesaving goods that the U.S. needs in a crisis.

U.S. scientists have searched facilities in Southeast Asia as well as the island nation of Mauritius for stocks of their preferred test subjects, rhesus macaques and cynomolgus macaques, also known as long-tailed macaques.

But no country can make up for what China had supplied. Before the pandemic, China provided more than 60% of the 33,818 primates imported into the U.S. in 2019, according to estimates based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Veterinary techs fed more than 5,000 monkeys at the Tulane University National Primate Research Center.

The latest shortage has revived talk about creating a strategic monkey reserve in the U.S., an emergency stockpile similar to those maintained by the government for oil and grain.

"The strategic monkey reserve is exactly what we needed to deal with COVID, and we just didn't have it," said Keith Reeves, a principal investigator at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Harvard Medical School.

The U.S. has as many 25,000 lab monkeys at its seven primate centers. About 600 to 800 of those animals have been subject to coronavirus research during the pandemic.

Scientists say monkeys are the ideal specimens for researching coronavirus vaccines before they are tested on humans. The primates share more than 90% of our DNA.

Researchers often collect hundreds of specimens from a single monkey, whose tissues can be frozen and studied over long periods. The scientists say they make the most of each animal, but monkeys infected with COVID-19 must be euthanized.

Animal welfare activists have long accused research facilities of abuse.

Experts said the U.S. has some responsibility for not having enough research monkeys. The budgets at national primate centers have stayed flat or fallen for well over a decade.

At a panel organized by the National Institutes of Health in late 2018, scientists discussed the U.S. primate supply. There was an awareness then, said Jeffrey Roberts, the associate director of the California National Primate Research Center, that "if China decides to turn off the spigot, we will be in deep trouble."