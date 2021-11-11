NEW YORK — Designers Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode for BODE have taken top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

Rogers, whose purple ensemble was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris for her inauguration, won for womenswear and Bode for menswear at the glittery ceremony — the fashion industry's version of the Oscars — which was held in person this year after a virtual-only ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The previously announced Fashion Icon award — the most visible celebrity award of the annual event — went to Zendaya, for what the CFDA called her "global impact on fashion." The organization noted in a statement announcing the award that the actor-singer, 25, had been a supporter of both emerging and established designers. It also cited her clothing line Daya by Zendaya, launched in 2013 and featuring "gender-fluid designs in a full-size range."

A spokesperson for labels like Lancôme and Valentino, Zendaya is currently starring in "Dune." In 2020 she won the Emmy for lead actress in a drama for her performance in "Euphoria."

Previous Fashion Icon recipients have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for the hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit," was named Face of the Year, a new award this year.

Actor Emily Blunt hosted the proceedings Wednesday evening at THE POOL + THE GRILL in the Seagram Building on Park Avenue.

Nominations for the designer categories were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of members of the CFDA, along with fashion retailers, journalists, and stylists.