NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), up $1.49 to $82.71.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its earnings forecast.

VF Corp. (VFC), down 55 cents to $13.26.

The owner of the Vans and Timberland brands named Caroline Brown to lead North Face.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM), down $8.76 to $47.33.

The distributor of water and fire protection products reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), down $2.45 to $8.60.

The footwear and accessories retailer's first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Donaldson Co. (DCI) , up 55 cents to $72.50.

The maker of filtration systems beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $2.58 to $111.88.

The energy company slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down $3.52 to $48.52.

The copper miner fell along with slumping prices for the base metal.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), down $15.85 to $136.23.

The landscaping supplies company warned investors about weaker sales and demand.