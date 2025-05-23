DeSantis signs law limiting development in Florida's state parks after plan drew broad backlash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday curtailing what kind of development can happen in Florida's prized state parks — giving his approval to legislation that came in direct response to his administration's push to build golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels on conservation lands.
Unlike issues of abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, race and guns that have divided voters, state parks apparently hold a place in the hearts of Floridians regardless of party.
The development plans drew widespread, bipartisan backlash last summer. Hundreds of nature lovers and conservationists thronged to protests at parks across the state, carrying signs with slogans like ''Save Don't Pave'' and ''Parks Over Profit.''
The law, which goes into effect July 1, was unanimously approved by both chambers of Florida's Republican-controlled state legislature. It specifically bans the construction of golf courses, ball fields and sports facilities in state parks, and requires government officials to give Floridians at least 30 days' notice ahead of public hearings to discuss proposed changes to the conservation areas.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
DeSantis signed the law days after another wave of bipartisan backlash scuttled a company's plans to swap some its properties for state-owned conservation lands.
Organizers for the environmental group Sierra Club Florida called the state park law a monumental victory for grassroots activism in a politically divided state.
''Today, we celebrate a turning point not just for our environment, but for the future of Florida,'' said Javier Estevez, the group's political and legislative director.