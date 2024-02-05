Minnesota Timberwolves (35-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Chicago Bulls in a non-conference matchup.

The Bulls have gone 14-12 at home. Chicago is ninth in the league with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves are 16-10 in road games. Minnesota averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 13-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Bulls' 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 47.0% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 46.5% and averaging 22.0 points for the Bulls. Alex Caruso is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Dalen Terry: day to day (ankle), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Rudy Gobert: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.