Monday could be the final day needed to find the necessary number of jurors the judge wants for the murder case against Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd late last spring.

Friday's jury selection ended with 13 chosen, and Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said he'd like to find two more for the panel.

Cahill said he wants to have at least 15 jurors ready to go for the start of the trial in earnest on March 29. Fourteen jurors, two of them alternates, will hear the case. A 15th is desired should one drop out before the start. Court reconvenes at 9 a.m.

"I think we're going to try and pick two more so that we definitely have 14 come March 29," Cahill said at the close of Friday's proceedings.

Early on in court Friday, Cahill rejected defense motions to have the trial delayed or moved in the wake of the well-publicized announcement of last week's record $27 million settlement between the city of Minneapolis and Floyd's family. News of the payout led to the dismissal of two seated jurors who said it changed their viewpoints on Chauvin's role in Floyd's death on May 25 at a south Minneapolis intersection.

Later in the morning, a 13th juror was chosen. She worked in customer service and said she is an animal lover, "especially dogs."

The woman said she saw the bystander video of Floyd's arrest and wrote in her juror questionnaire months ago, "This restraint was ultimately responsible for Mr. Floyd's demise." That said, she pledged under defense scrutiny Friday that she could presume Chauvin innocent as the law requires.

Chauvin, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, who was Black.

Floyd's death sparked a racial reckoning across the world, and this trial is the state's first of a white officer charged with killing a Black civilian on the job.

Through Friday, there are six people of color and seven white people among the 13 jurors chosen.

Those chosen are: A multi-race woman in her 20s, a multi-race woman in her 40s, two Black men in their 30s, a Black man in his 40s, a Black woman in her 60s, four white women in their 50s, a white woman in her 40s, a white man in his 30s, a white man in his 20s. Jurors will be sequestered during deliberations.

The other defendants in the case — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

