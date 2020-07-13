MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Carver County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who had taken a woman hostage and was holding her at gunpoint Monday on a highway bridge in an eastern Twin Cities suburb.

Authorities said the 29-year-old man was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot the woman inside a home in Chaska, southwest of Minneapolis, just before 1 a.m. The man took the woman and drove off with officers pursuing him.

Police chased the man until he stopped on the Mendota Bridge after officers used tire-deflating spikes. The bridge carries state Highways 55 and 62 over the Minnesota River between Fort Snelling and Mendota Heights.

Negotiators tried to get the suspect to surrender but he continued holding the woman at gunpoint. The deputy eventually shot and killed the suspect. Authorities say the woman was distraught but not seriously hurt.

The bridge was closed during the standoff. The deputy is on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.