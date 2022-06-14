Beltrami County deputies helped two riders whose horses became stuck in a wet, muddy trail on the Three Island Park trail system on Monday.

The horses became spooked when they began to sink, and they ran farther into a bog, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office reported in a statement. Deputies were called to the scene about 2 miles north of Turtle River at about 4:15 p.m. and quickly found the riders.

Deputies used wooden boards from the Bemidji Fire Department to create floating bridges and "leapfrogged" the boards for about a quarter mile until the ground was solid enough for the horses to walk on.

The horses were back to the trailhead parking lot by about 8:30 p.m.