NEW YORK — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter.

New York started three rookies in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota: right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, center fielder Estevan Florial and shortstop Oswald Peraza. The Yankees had not started three rookies since Aug. 30, 2018, against Detroit, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

First baseman Ronald Guzmán made his Yankees debut in his first big league game since April 12 last year with Texas, left fielder Miguel Andújar played his first major league game since Aug. 16 and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was at third base for the first time since 2020. Right-hander Deivi García was in the bullpen and could make his first big league appearances since May 29, 2021.

"Who thought we'd be in this position a couple days ago? Anything's on the table, certainly," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "These are guys that are talented players that have a chance to come up and do something important to help us win these important games."

Rizzo was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday due to headaches that followed an epidural injection to treat lower back pain. Boone said Rizzo was told to rest until Thursday before the medical team decides the next step.

"If he's symptom free, then we can start ramping him up," Boone said.

New York selected the contract Guzmán from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, recalled García from the RailRiders and brought up Andújar from Scranton and designated him as the 29th player for the doubleheader. Right-hander Luke Bard was designated for assignment.

Stanton, who fouled a ball off his left foot Monday, and LeMahieu, slowed by inflammation of his right big toe, might be available for the second game against the Twins.

Left-hander Zack Britton, recovering from Tommy John surgery last September, was moved up to Scranton after making three appearances for Class A Tampa.

Right-hander Luis Severino, eligible to be activated next Monday, had his rehab assignment transferred from Tampa to Double-A Somerset.

Carpenter had X-rays Tuesday on his left foot, broken by a foul ball on Aug. 8. The scan showed partial healing and he will remain in a boot and have imaging again in 10-to-14 days.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—