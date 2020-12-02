The Gophers women's basketball season started Wednesday afternoon with coach Lindsay Whalen limited, by injury and illness, to a lineup of seven players.

Three of them were playing in their first college game.

So there is a reason why the Gophers started slowly against Eastern Illinois University, why it took until the third quarter to take a lead, why the game never seemed comfortably in hand until very late.

But it's who was available that mattered.

Kadi Sissoko, playing in her first game in nearly two years and her first with the Gophers after sitting out last year as a transfer from Syracuse, had 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals before fouling out in the final minute to lead the Gophers to a 72-68 victory over the Panthers (1-1) at Williams Arena.

Sissoko was locked in a battle with the Panthers' Lariah Washington. The former St. Cloud Apollo star scored 22 for the Panthers.

But Sissoko had help. Freshman guard Jasmine Brunson bounced back from a difficult first half to score 21 points with eight assists. Center Klarke Sconiers had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota closed the first half on a 7-2 run to pull within two points.

The Gophers finally got it going in the third quarter. Over the first half of the quarter the Gophers held the Panthers to 2-for-9 shooting while opening the quarter on a 14-5 run to take a 45-38 lead after Powell stole the ball and fed Gadiva Hubbard for a fast-break layup with 4:38 left in the quarter.

The Gophers were up 53-46 entering the fourth after Powell (eight) and Hubbard (six) combined for 14 of Minnesota's 22 third-quarter points. The Gophers outscored the Panthers 22-13 in the third, holding Eastern Illinois to 5-for-17 shooting in the process.

Down seven, the Panthers rallied to within 68-65 on Abby Wahl's points in the paint with just over two minutes left.

But Sissoko hit two free throws. Then the Gophers forced a shot-clock violation with just over a minute left in the game to maintain control.