CHICAGO — Javon Freeman-Liberty and Brandon Johnson scored 22 points apiece as DePaul romped past Central Michigan 99-66 on Saturday. Johnson also had eight rebounds.
Philmon Gebrewhit had 15 points and six rebounds for DePaul (2-0). David Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Aundre Polk had 11 points for the Chippewas (0-2). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 10 points. Brian Taylor had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
State volleyball champions crowned in all four classes at Xcel Energy Center
Click here for recaps on all of Saturday's prep volleyball title matches.
Sports
Girard has goal and 3 assists to help Avs over Sharks, 6-2
The Colorado Avalanche overcame a slow start with another strong offensive push to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday night.
Sports
Sanders, Wideman help Jackson St. rally, beat Southern 21-17
Shedeur Sanders threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman to help Jackson State beat Southern on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the SWAC Championship Game and end a 9-game losing streak against the Jaguars.
Sports
Garland, Cavs erase 19-point deficit to beat Celtics 91-89
Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to stun the Boston Celtics 91-89 on Saturday night in the opener of a two-game set.
Sports
Five Stars score in 1st regulation win, 5-2 over Flyers
Roope Hintz scored for the second game in a row after no goals in his first 11 games, Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots and the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.