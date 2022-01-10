DePaul (9-5, 0-4) vs. Marquette (10-6, 2-3)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette looks to extend DePaul's conference losing streak to six games. DePaul's last Big East win came against the Providence Friars 70-62 on March 10, 2021. Marquette is coming off a 92-64 win at Georgetown on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marquette's Justin Lewis has averaged 15.4 points and eight rebounds while Darryl Morsell has put up 12.1 points. For the Blue Demons, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while David Jones has put up 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

BIG EAST BOOST: The Golden Eagles have scored 78 points per game across five conference games. That's an improvement from the 73 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 23 over the last three games. He's also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Demons. Marquette has 63 assists on 99 field goals (63.6 percent) over its past three outings while DePaul has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette is ranked second in the Big East with an average of 72.3 possessions per game.

