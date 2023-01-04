Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers have gone 1-2 against Summit opponents. Denver is fourth in the Summit scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 50.4%.

The Tommies and Pioneers match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.6 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.