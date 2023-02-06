Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-17, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets face Minnesota.

The Nuggets are 27-11 in Western Conference games. Denver has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 7-6 against the rest of the division. Minnesota has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 128-98 on Feb. 6, with Anthony Edwards scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 63.2% and averaging 24.8 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Edwards is shooting 46.1% and averaging 24.7 points for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (ankle), Jack White: day to day (adductor), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out (rest), Nikola Jokic: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Rudy Gobert: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.