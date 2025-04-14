Denver Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke says firings of coach and GM were months in the making

DENVER — Denver Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke said Monday that he twice balked at firing the winningest coach in franchise history and the general manager who connected the final pieces of the team's only championship puzzle before finally canning them last week with just three games left in the season.
Kroenke held off in November to give the team time to jell and an eight-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break tempered his desire to part ways in February with coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth.
Kroenke finally fired both men last week in a move that stunned the league because the Nuggets had already secured a seventh consecutive playoff berth and were less than two years removed from the city's first NBA championship parade.
''So, what would be crazier, me doing what I did last week or doing it on an eight-game winning streak?'' Kroenke asked.
Only one of those eight wins leading into the All-Star break came against a team that would make the playoffs, the Orlando Magic, the No. 7 seed in the East.
''I think that those eight games masked a trend that was going on behind closed doors that ultimately started to really affect the end of our season,'' Kroenke said.
Kroenke said he also seriously considered a change around Thanksgiving with the Nuggets off to a so-so start and ''I was really feeling like things weren't headed in the right direction.'' But he said he held off then to give the team time to settle in.
Despite leading Denver to its first title in 47 years, Malone and Booth long clashed over roster philosophies, a discord that led to a toxicity in the organization that began to affect the team's fortunes and which led Kroenke to fire them both.