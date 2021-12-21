St. Thomas (MN) (6-6, 1-0) vs. Denver (4-10, 0-1)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) looks to extend Denver's conference losing streak to eight games. Denver's last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 85-81 on Feb. 6. St. Thomas (MN) won 80-73 at Nebraska Omaha in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: KJ Hunt has put up 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Complementing Hunt is Jordan Johnson, who is accounting for 10.6 points per game. The Tommies have been led by Riley Miller, who is averaging 18.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hunt has directly created 41 percent of all Denver field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tommies are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 6-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Pioneers are 0-10 when allowing 66 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tommies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Denver has 34 assists on 77 field goals (44.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while St. Thomas (MN) has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent St. Thomas (MN) offense has turned the ball over on 12.3 percent of its possessions, the second-best mark in Division I. 21.2 percent of all Denver possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Pioneers are ranked 286th, nationally).

