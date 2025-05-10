Denver hosts Oklahoma City with 2-1 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)
Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 227.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last matchup 149-106 on Thursday, led by 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Russell Westbrook led the Nuggets with 19.
The Nuggets are 8-8 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver leads the NBA with 20.1 fast break points per game led by Christian Braun averaging 5.1.
The Thunder are 12-4 in division play. Oklahoma City is 54-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Nuggets make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 120.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 116.9 the Nuggets give up to opponents.