Milwaukee Bucks (15-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Nikola Jokic scored 50 points in the Nuggets' 119-114 loss to the Kings.

The Nuggets are 5-5 on their home court. Denver is third in the league averaging 115.4 points and is shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Bucks are 6-6 on the road. Milwaukee is 8-4 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 8.6 assists and scores 27.2 points per game. Monte Morris is averaging 10.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 56.1% and is averaging 27.1 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.2% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.4 points, 49.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Facundo Campazzo: day to day (knee), PJ Dozier: day to day (hamstring), Gary Harris: day to day (left adductor).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.