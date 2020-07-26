Surrounded by threesomes, Denny McCarthy played all by himself in the second “pairing” off the 10th tee Saturday morning at the 3M Open and shot a 7-under 64 that he shared with nobody other than his caddie.

He played alone because of the PGA Tour’s “timed-out” policy that is part of its protocols for players on their way back from testing positive for COVID-19. That policy allows players or caddies to return to competition with certain restrictions until they are fully cleared.

Those players who have tested positive can only play alone or with others also in the timed-out policy.

That’s why McCarthy played alone after he did the same last week at the Memorial. That’s why Dylan Frittelli and Harris English — who both had tested positive — played together Saturday and why McCarthy and English will play together Sunday at 12:25 p.m. with identical 11-under scores that could have had them paired anyway. Frittelli will play by himself two hours earlier.

“I was pretty prepared, just because I had done it last week,” said McCarthy, 27, who won the 2018 Web.com Tour Championship by beating out Lucas Glover. “Pretty weird situation. We joked about it when the whole thing started a couple weeks ago. It’s not that funny, but we joked about possibly having the lead going into Sunday playing as a single.”

English called it a “good brotherhood,” the players and caddies who tested positives and have been placed under certain conditions, including where they can go on the grounds and with whom they do or don’t play.

“It’s tough to maintain the rhythm,” English said about playing alone. “It’s nice sometimes to feed off your partner and to keep the same pace. So I’m happy to play with Denny. I’m good buddies with him and hopefully we can get something rolling tomorrow.”

Going low

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship winner, Max Homa, was 11 under in his five starts since the tour’s restart in Texas last month. He’s 12 under at the 3M Open after a 64 and alone in fifth three shots back.

“Muirfield was a little harder,” he said.

He’s also putting better after he went to San Diego to work with Xander Schauffele’s putting coach.

“I haven’t putted well since the restart,” said Homa, who had missed cuts his last three events. “I saw some putts go in today. I’ve trusted it every day. Out here you need to make putts because you need to make birdies.”

Back to ‘work’

There was no double duty Saturday for 2002 PGA winner Rich Beem after he played and did his television work for the UK’s Sky Sports in the 3M Open’s first two days. He missed Friday’s cut by a shot in his first tournament since last fall’s Houston Open and went back to TV work only on the weekend.

“I was going to be here anyway” said Beem, who got into the field on Monday.

Either way, the 3M Open brought him back to Minnesota, which he considers something of a second home after he won that 2002 PGA at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

“I really love this area,” said Beem, who lives in Austin, Texas. “Obviously, certain reasons because of the PGA, but I think I’d love it anyway. I’m going home Monday and I don’t want to leave yet. It’s a great place to be, at least in the summertime. I don’t know about the winters.”

Etc.

• Fargo’s Tom Hoge shot 1-under and is tied for 33rd.

• Five-time tour winner Ryan Moore has Brett Swedberg of Alexandria, Minn., on the bag for him this week. Moore shot 67 Saturday and is one of seven players tied for sixth.

• Fox Sports’ Shane Bacon will co-host an interactive look at the 3M Open’s final round at 2 p.m. Sunday on the PGA Tour’s experimental app Venture with Facebook. It includes interactive polls and a dedicated fan chat as well.