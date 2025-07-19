Denny Hamlin vows 23XI Racing will go on, answers will come in December in court battle with NASCAR

DOVER, Del. — NASCAR race team owner Denny Hamlin remained undeterred in the wake of another setback in court, vowing ''all will be exposed'' in the scheduled December trial as part of 23XI Racing's federal antitrust suit against the auto racing series.
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to continue racing with charters while they battle NASCAR in court, meaning their six cars will race as open entries this weekend at Dover, next week at Indianapolis and perhaps longer than that in a move the teams say would put them at risk of going out of business.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell denied the teams' bid for a temporary restraining order, saying they will make races over the next couple of weeks and they won't lose their drivers or sponsors before his decision on a preliminary injunction.
Bell left open the possibility of reconsidering his decision if things change over the next two weeks.
After this weekend, the cars affected may need to qualify on speed if 41 entries are listed — a possibility now that starting spots have opened.
The case has a Dec. 1 trial date, but the two teams are fighting to be recognized as chartered for the current season, which has 16 races left. A charter guarantees one of the 40 spots in the field each week, but also a base amount of money paid out each week.
''If you want answers, you want to understand why all this is happening, come Dec. 1, you'll get the answers that you're looking for,'' Hamlin said Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway. ''All will be exposed.''
23XI, which is co-owned by retired NBA great Michael Jordan, and FRM filed their federal suit against NASCAR last year after they were the only two organizations out of 15 to reject NASCAR's extension offer on charters.