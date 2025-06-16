Denmark tests unmanned robotic sailboat fleet with tensions high in the region

KOGE MARINA, Denmark — From a distance they look almost like ordinary sailboats, their sails emblazoned with the red-and-white flag of Denmark.
But these 10-meter-long (30-foot-long) vessels carry no crew and are designed for surveillance.
Four uncrewed robotic sailboats, known as ''Voyagers,'' have been put into service by Denmark's armed forces for a three-month operational trial.
Built by Alameda, California-based company Saildrone, the vessels will patrol Danish and NATO waters in the Baltic and North Seas, where maritime tensions and suspected sabotage have escalated sharply since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
Two of the Voyagers launched Monday from Koge Marina, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Copenhagen. Powered by wind and solar energy, these sea drones can operate autonomously for months at sea. Saildrone says the vessels carry advanced sensor suites — radar, infrared and optical cameras, sonar and acoustic monitoring.
Their launch comes after two others already joined a NATO patrol on June 6.
Saildrone founder and CEO Richard Jenkins compared the vessels to a ''truck'' that carries sensors and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to give a ''full picture of what's above and below the surface" to about 20 to 30 miles (30 to 50 kilometers) in the open ocean.
He said that maritime threats like damage to undersea cables, illegal fishing and the smuggling of people, weapons and drugs are going undetected simply because ''no one's observing it.''