Sports

Denkey goal and Johnson saves help FC Cincinnati to 1-0 win over Toronto FC

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 2:43AM

TORONTO — Kévin Denkey scored early and FC Cincinnati made the lead hold and went on to beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night moving Cincy into sole possession of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Denkey put the conference leaders (9-3-1) ahead at the 18th minute when he took a pass down the right sideline from DeAndre Yedlin.

At the right of the box, Denkey went in-and-out with multiple Toronto defenders. He weaved past one, thwarted another, then, surrounded by three defenders, paused and put a left boot on the ball and found the top left corner from the center of the box.

Cincinnati keeper Sean Johnson recorded six saves. Johnson was masterful in the net and at the 66th minute, turned in a double save from close range deny Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo.

Toronto fell to 2-7-4.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

