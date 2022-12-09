More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Gophers
Gophers are no match for Dickinson, Wolverines in 90-75 rout
Hunter Dickinson, the 7-1 All-Big Ten center, scored 19 points, and the Gophers lost their fourth consecutive game.
Gophers
Souhan: Gophers' bad night at the Barn feels ominous
The Gophers will have to wait until next season to be competitive in the Big Ten when two highly touted recruits arrive.
Outdoors
Reminders of a humble visionary who helped create the BWCA
His canoe country photos are a window into landscape architect Arthur Carhart's recreation plan for the Forest Service 100 years ago.
www.startribune.com
Demonstrators gather in Minneapolis to rally for immigration rights
Protestors rallied outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office in Minneapolis to advocate for immigrant rights on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Local
Leader of massive national telemarketing fraud pleads guilty to federal charges in Minnesota
Kansas man admitted helping dupe more than 180,000 seniors into buying phony magazine subscriptions over two decades.