Democrats wrestle with how to conduct oversight as Trump officials crack down

WASHINGTON — Just hours after she pleaded not guilty to federal charges brought by the Trump administration, New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver was surrounded by dozens of supportive Democratic colleagues in the halls of the Capitol. The case, they argued, strikes at the heart of congressional power.
''If they can break LaMonica, they can break the House of Representatives,'' said New York Rep. Yvette Clarke, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Federal prosecutors allege that McIver interfered with law enforcement during a visit with two other House Democrats to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark, New Jersey. She calls the charges ''baseless.''
It's far from the only clash between congressional Democrats and the Republican administration as officials ramp up deportations of immigrants around the country.
Sen. Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed by federal agents while attempting to speak at a news conference for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. At least six groups of House Democrats have recently been denied entry to ICE detention centers. In early June, federal agents entered the district office of Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and briefly detained a staffer.
Congressional Republicans have largely dismissed Democrats' behavior as inflammatory and inappropriate, and some have publicly supported the prosecution of McIver.
Often in the dark about the Trump administration's moves, congressional Democrats are wrestling with how to perform their oversight duties at a time of roiling tensions with the White House and new restrictions on lawmakers visiting federal facilities.
''We have the authority to conduct oversight business, and clearly, House Republicans are not doing that oversight here,'' said New Jersey Rep. Rob Menendez, one of the House Democrats who went with McIver to the Newark ICE facility.