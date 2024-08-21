The Latest
58 minutes agoOfficials ID man shot to death after fight in homeless encampment; no arrests announced
2 Hours agoWatch Gov. Tim Walz’s Mankato West High football team introduce him as vice president nominee
3 Hours agoAfter the ‘Beautiful’ turn at Chanhassen, Broadway actor Monet Sabel puts down Minnesota roots
7 Hours agoLabor dispute stops Canadian freight railroads and could cause major economic disruption in US
Democrats turn their roll call into a dance party at the DNC
DJ Cassidy spun a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention.
DJ Cassidy spun a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention.